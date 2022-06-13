Amateur athletes among those hospitals see during hot days, Louisville doctor says

Some ways to stay cool include wearing light, loose clothing and avoiding strenuous activities.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and the metro government is also encouraging the community to protect themselves against heat-related illnesses according to a press release.

“Extreme heat can be deadly and we’re urging everyone to take this advisory seriously,” Fischer said. “That means looking out for ourselves to avoid heat exhaustion, and looking out for others as well. I’m thankful to our Metro team and partners for springing into action, as they always do, to demonstrate what compassion is all about.”

Cooling centers available in the Metro include eight Neighborhood Place locations, 14 Metro Senior Nutrition program sites and the 17 branches of the Free Public Library.

"We ask everyone to take precautions to avoid heat exhaustion, and to check on their family, friends and neighbors who may be especially vulnerable to extreme heat," said Dr. Jeff Howard, interim director and medical director. "Infants, young children, older adults, and people with chronic disease have a tougher time regulating their body temperature. Please help them stay cool and hydrated."

Dr. Daniel O'Brien with the UofL School of Medicine said one of the groups they're concerned about is amateur athletes.

"Those folks who are in great shape, but haven't acclimated to the weather yet and changed their pattern," O'Brien said.

He says it takes several days to acclimate to heat.

"When we see these events, its usually in the first part of the heat uptick because people haven't changed their behavior or haven't recognized their environment has changed," he said.

He said the best advice is to change your routine to the early morning.

The other groups O'Brien mentioned are the houseless and drug users because they don't always take precautions and don't know they're exposed as much as they are.

Personal risks connected to heat waves the release mentions include:

Heat cramps

Heat exhaustion

Heat/sun stroke symptoms

To prevent risks from excessive heat, the mayor suggested: