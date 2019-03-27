FRANKFORT, Ky. — All four of the abortion bills Kentucky legislators passed have now been signed. Governor Matt Bevin signed the last two March 27.

One mandates that any time an abortion-inducing drug is given, it must be reported to the state health cabinet and the doctor must include information on how it can be reversed.

The second bill signed yesterday would make abortion illegal in Kentucky if SCOTUS reverses Roe v. Wade.

A federal judge has already put temporary holds on the other two signed bills. One bars an abortion based on discrimination, such as the unborn baby's race, gender, or disability. The other bill outlaws abortion after a fetus' heartbeat is detected.

