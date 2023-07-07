'I will continue to push for mental health services': Gov. Beshear marks one year since 988 hotline launched in Kentucky

The commonwealth has seen significant increases in calls, text messages with a decrease in abandonment rates and speed to answer.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It has been one year since the launch of the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline in Kentucky.

Gov. Andy Beshear said since its inception, the commonwealth has seen significant increases in calls, text messages with a decrease in abandonment rates and speed to answer.

More than 22,000 calls have been answered since July 2022 – an increase of 22%, compared to the prior 12-month period.

Beshear said about 81% of the calls are answered about 27 seconds, 5 seconds faster than the national average. He also revealed about 9,000 text message and 9,000 online chats took place since the launch.

Beshear also notes the volume for these areas of communication grows monthly.

Kentucky currently ranks No. 1 in adult mental health, according to Mental Health America.

The organization collects data from 50 states and bases its rankings on the number of adults and youth with mental health and addiction issues and how many have access to healthcare.

“This ranking shows that the things we’ve been doing in Kentucky have been working,” Beshear said. “I am very proud of the work we have done in mental health care these past few years in the commonwealth. But the work doesn’t stop. I will continue to push for mental health services so we can continue to keep our people happier, healthier and safer.”

Those who use the 988 hotline are connected to trained counselors that are part of the existing Lifeline network which is made up of more than 200 local crisis centers.

The counselors provide free and confidential emotional support and crisis counseling to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress and connect them to resources.

No matter where you are, the services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

