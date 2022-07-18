Gov. Beshear, advocates praise mental health hotline as it launches in Kentucky

Gov. Andy Beshear said the new number will be the latest tool for Kentuckians to use in their mental health struggles.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The new mental health ‘988’ hotline launched on Saturday, giving hope for those seeking services in Kentucky.

The new number replaces the old ten-digit mental health hotline number. It will connect Kentuckians with trained counselors who can help in the event of a mental health emergency or an addiction crisis.

Gov. Andy Beshear said the new number will be the latest tool for Kentuckians to use in their mental health struggles.

“Suicide is the second leading cause of death for youth and young adults in Kentucky. And according to the recent Kentucky youth risk behavior survey, 15% of Kentucky high school students reported having seriously considered suicide during the previous year. That is heartbreaking and its unacceptable and this is something that we can do to address it,” he said.

The governor said Kentucky has worked more than a year to prepare for the hotline’s launch and it was made possible by a two-year, $1.15 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. The funds were sourced from American Rescue Plan funding.

Kentucky’s upcoming budget will include $19.6 million for more than two years to support increased capacity and infrastructure for the 988 hotline as well as funding mobile crisis services.



“The implementation of this new number comes during a time when Kentuckians are burdened with emotional strains and stressors in our communities,” Eric Friedlander, secretary of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, said. “The 988 lifeline helps us to build stronger more resilient communities, and this new number will help ensure adequate access for all to mental health care, including residents of all ages living in all communities, as well as the underserved.”

For more information on the 988 service, click here to learn more.

