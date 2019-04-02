Lauren Bruzzone, 72, is true fitness inspiration.

The attorney and adjunct college professor regularly attends a 6 a.m. CrossFit class at a gym near her Stamford, Conn., home.

She has been active her whole life, usually taking a dance or step aerobics class two days a week, but became a CrossFit devotee five years ago when a friend introduced her to the intense workout program.

“This is not something I would have ever guessed I’d be doing if you asked me 15 years ago,” Bruzzone told “Good Morning America.” “[My friend] kind of had to talk me into it a little bit, but I figured I would try it and if I didn’t like it I would stop.”

“It’s just a little bit more intense but I’m still doing it and enjoying it,” she added.

Bruzzone’s definition of “just a little bit more intense” is debatable.

She has gone viral with videos showing her doing atomic sit ups with a weight, burpees over a bar, flipping tires and lifting weights.

“I see the younger people doing heavier weights and I want to get closer to what they’re doing,” she said. “It’s more motivation for me to push harder.”

Bruzzone, who retired from her career after she began CrossFit, credits her ability to keep crushing her fitness goals to consistency.

“Every once in a while I take a day off, but I try to be there because when you’re older your body kind of forgets,” she said. “It’s just easier to be there.”

Mike Carozza, who owns the gym, Carozza Fitness, where Bruzzone has trained for the last seven years, said she is his own fitness goal.

“She doesn’t give any excuses and she never has,” he said. “‘Okay, coach, I’ll try. I’ll do my best.’ Those are the words you usually hear from her.”

Carozza also credits Bruzzone’s strength in her 70s to her consistency as well as her willingness to focus on her weaknesses, instead of just doing the exercises at which she is best.

Bruzzone is also flexible, thanks to years of doing yoga, and watches her weight, though she doesn’t follow one particular diet.

Mostly, Bruzzone said she just follows the advice she would give to other people of any age, which is to never give up and to pace yourself with exercise.

“I’m happy taking it slow,” she said. “At my age you don’t want to break anything. It takes too long to fix.”