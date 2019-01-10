LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)-The state of Kentucky has confirmed a second case of West Nile virus in Louisville.

At this point, we cannot confirm where the virus was contracted and who the patient is.

However, with the temperatures being this hot, bugs are sticking around for a bit longer.



Be sure to wear bug spray especially if you live near still water.



Symptoms to look out for include fever, headache, stiff neck, disorientation, convulsions, muscle weakness, vision loss or numbness.

