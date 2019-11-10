LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Madison Police Department is looking for a Brandon Stephens. Early this morning police responded to someone hearing a gunshot at the Central Tavern on Mulberry Street. When officers arrived they learned that Stephens,42, had pointed a firearm at a female and fired it, narrowly missing the victim.

Detectives determined based on the information discovered during the investigation that an arrest warrant should be issued for Stephens.

Brandon Stephens should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

If you were a witness to or have any information regarding the incident, please contact the Madison Police Department or just call 911.

This is still an ongoing investigation.