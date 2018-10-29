LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — The forecast for this year's Halloween is not looking too promising. Here are some events that will take place indoors, so you can still enjoy the holiday.

A Purrfect Halloween with Kittens: The Purrfect Day Cafe is hosting a meow-velous day on Wednesday. There is no charge for trick-or-treating, but reservations are highly encouraged if you want to spend some time in the cat lounge. Trick-or-treating will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and a costume party for the "big kids" (ages 12 to adult) will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Check out more on Facebook.

Great Pumpkin Celebration: Enjoy crafts, a pumpkin toss, trick-or-treating, a costume parade, and cookie decorating at your local Cabela's or Bass Pro Shops. Festivities take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Learn more on the Bass Pro Shops' website.

Churches and organizations in the area are hosting indoor Trunk or Treat events to help keep kids dry.

St. Matthews Baptist Church

Churchill Downs Veterans of Foreign War Post 2921

Okolona Christian Church

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WHAS-TV