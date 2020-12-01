IRMO, S.C. — An 18-year-old Irmo woman and her horse Be Be attempted a Guinness World Record Saturday.

Grace Whisman's said 9-year-old Red Roan Appaloosa Be Be first came to her in a dream, "The dream was about a purple horse. And when I went to get Be Be, I saw her and she was purple."

Grace has a color deficiency that runs in her family which caused her to see Be Be's red hairs as purple making her dream come to fruition, "I knew that the Lord wanted me to have Be Be."

Grace and Be Be have been a duo for almost five years and started playing around with tricks two years ago, "I started doing lots of tricks with her and I knew that she was really intelligent and I really liked people that did World Records in the past. There's Lucas, Hero, Sarah and Hero have the record for most tricks completed with a dog in a minute and I thought 'oh I could do that with a horse!'"

After a year long process of working with Guinness World Records to attempt "Most Tricks Performed by a Horse in One Minute," Grace and Be Be were ready.

Be Be, who is trained with no rope or harness, easily completed 21 tricks in one minute to be sent off for approval.

"I wanna show people that anything is possible if you just believe," Grace told us, " And her name is Be Be and that actually stands for Believe."

If accepted by the Guinness Book of World Records, Grace and Be Be may even be featured in one of the famous books.