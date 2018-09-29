LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) - Grayson County teacher Phyllis Minton of Leitchfield died after her car was hit by a train Friday, Sept. 28.

Minton, 63, was crossing railroad tracks on Blackrock Drive after 4 p.m. when a train struck her car on the driver's side door.

The Grayson County Coroner’s Office said Minton died of blunt force trauma. She was pronounced dead at 4:45 p.m. central time, and taken to the State's Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

The railroad crossing had warning signs, but did not have a crossbar, the coroner's office said.

Minton was a National Board Certified Teacher and Extended School Services Coordinator at Grayson County High School.

