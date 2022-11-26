'My dad was everything good in this world,' recalled Reegan Tetrick. 'He was strong yet gentle, and carried himself with confidence but also humility.'

CLEVELAND — Family, firefighters and community members gathered to honor the life of a hero, fallen Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Saturday morning.

Tetrick served in the Cleveland Division of Fire for over 27 years. He spent most of his career assigned to Cleveland Fire Station 22.

Remembering Tetrick

During the funeral service, which can be watched in the player below, coworkers and Tetrick's daughters shared their memories of him as well as the legacy he is leaving behind.

"My dad was everything good in this world," recalled Reegan Tetrick. "He was strong yet gentle, and carried himself with confidence but also humility. He had unparalleled loyalty, unwavering faith in the Lord, and unconditional love."

Many recounted Tetrick's strong faith, humbleness, and work ethic.

"Johnny loved his job," recalled Tetrick's best friend. "He loved being a firefighter following his father's footsteps. In 1995, he became a firefighter, just like his dad.

"His faith was the most important thing in his life. his first love was Jesus."

The 51-year-old Tetrick was tragically killed during an alleged hit-and-run incident while responding to the scene of a car crash along I-90 East on Saturday, Nov. 19. Despite the unthinkable pain that Tetrick's daughters are experiencing, they have decided to forgive while dealing with their tragic loss.

"When people ask my sisters and I how we can talk about the man who hit my father and acknowledge that he is a human being and not a monster, the answer is the gospel," Eden Tetrick explained. "My father always taught us forgiveness because God forgave us. Despite my hurt and my pain, I forgive the man who killed my father.

"For the rest of my life there will be a piece of my life missing. My father won't get to walk me down the aisle or meet my children."

Funeral procession across Northeast Ohio

Prior to the funeral service, law enforcement officers and firefighters gathered for a procession. 3News' drone footage can be viewed below:

Cleveland's Fire Engine 22 carried his casket in procession from Willoughby Hills to Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse for the service.

3News had team coverage on Saturday morning ahead of the funeral service. 3News' Kierra Cotton was outside of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse while firefighters prepared for the service.

Calling hours

Calling hours for Johnny Tetrick were held on Friday at the Willoughby Hills Friends Church. The Cleveland Division of Fire posted photos from the memorial on its Facebook page.

While the members of the Cleveland Division of Fire honor their fallen brother on Saturday, firefighters from other communities stepped forward to help make sure the city is covered.

According to Shaker Heights Fire Chief Patrick Sweeney, 50 departments from Cuyahoga, Lake, and Geauga counties are lending their resources to staff Cleveland's 25 fire houses during Johnny Tetrick's funeral service.

"We feel humbled that we can be there," Sweeney told 3News' Bri Buckley. "All of these firefighters, they all want to do something and so the best thing that we can do for them is to go and relieve these firefighters and let them go down and pay their respects to Johnny and his family."

Earlier this week, 3News' Emma Henderson spoke with Tetrick's daughters about their father's impact on the community.

"He wanted to make a difference that he was here with these guys, that he grew up with these guys and that this was his family," Fallon Tetrick added. "The other thing he said was that if anything ever happened to him, he wanted them to be with us."