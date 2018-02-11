LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Dean Otto is the Curator of Film at Speed Cinema, the Speed Art Museum's 138-seat movie theater that screens a diverse mix of American, independent and international films. Otto joined the Speed in 2015, having spent the previous two decades with the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. In his role at the Speed, Otto develops and curates the cinema’s film programming and special exhibits, such as last month’s Deep in Vogue series honoring the legacy of Louisville’s Vogue Theatre. When he’s not preparing new programs at the Speed, he’s keeping busy with Louisville’s many offerings. Here’s what he had to say:

NEW NEIGHBORHOOD My daughter and I moved to an apartment in the Highlands on Halloween night three years ago. Most Saturdays, I’d be up early and my daughter, being a teenager, would be sleeping in late. I would leave the house to pick up pastries at Breadsmith and coffee (for me) and chai (for my daughter) at Heine Brothers. On the way back, I’d swing by the Douglass Farmer’s Market which was across the street.

Since we moved to Old Louisville over Derby this past spring, things have changed a bit. I’m still up early and my daughter sleeping in late, but I make coffee and chai at home. Right after, I hop on my Critical Cycle bike with bright orange tires and head to Planet Fitness in Central Station to work out. I’ve always been a big advocate for biking and while we lived in Minneapolis even biked through the winters. Biking in Louisville has been a bit of a challenge as I seem to collect nails—I’ve never had as many flat tires.

Nitty Gritty, on the corner of Kentucky and Barret in Germantown.

WEEKEND SHOPPING Before the weekend screenings start at the museum, I try to make it out for a bit of thrifting, usually hitting one of the ReStores for things for the house, Fat Rabbit for books and records, or The Nitty Gritty for clothing. To my daughter’s complete horror, I’ll pull over for any garage or estate sales, too. I have a large collection of paintings from thrift stores hung throughout the house, but I need to find a good source for those here.

You can also find me loading up on books, magazines and DVDs from the Louisville Free Public Library on the weekends. LFPL is a local treasure. I’m currently reading The Rhonda Lieberman Reader, a collection of criticism and essays by one of the sauciest writers in recent years.

Art finds grace the walls of Otto's Old Louisville home.

STAYING SHARP When I’m not screening films at the Speed, I’m usually feeding my interest in film in other ways. I have a few film journals that keep me up to date on what’s going on in the film world including Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, Screen International, Sight & Sound, Film Comment, and CinemaScope.

I’m also passionate about contemporary art so I’m keeping up with ArtForum, Frieze, e-flux and Vdrome while visiting 21c, KMAC, the Cressman Center for Visual Arts and other galleries--typically for openings. When I’m out of town, I’m very strategic about seeing as many exhibitions and galleries as possible.

CUTTING THE CORD One of our favorite times of the year is spent with my daughter’s godparents on Cape Cod. There is no internet and very limited cell phone service. It takes a while to decompress from a lifestyle that is so plugged in all the time and to really connect and communicate—especially breaking the habit that my daughter and I have of texting each other in the same house. It provides a great space to recalibrate and learn to communicate face-to-face, rather than through screens.

