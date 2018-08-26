Four people are dead and 11 are wounded following a mass shooting Sunday at the Jacksonville Landing during a Madden Football video game tournament.
The suspected shooter is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Associate Press.
Police are not looking for any other suspects and a motive is not yet known, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
The video game tournament took place inside of the GLHF Game Bar inside of the Landing. The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was found dead at the scene, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
The victims in the shooting have not yet been identified.
During a news conference, the sheriff's office made mention of a video being shared on social media which shows streams of video games during the tournament when the shooting occurred.
First Coast News had initially shared the video, but is not showing it anymore after learning that multiple people were killed.
A witness at the scene said he traveled to Jacksonville for the tournament and said, "This is just sad, it shouldn't happen, it honestly should never happen. I'm not going to blame guns for this."
We are hearing from witnesses that people who were working in Hooters are on lockdown and are not able to leave. SWAT is finding people hiding in The Landing. SWAT is encouraging those who are hiding in place, not to come out but call 911 instead. ATF and the FBI are on scene assisting the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
JSO warns to stay many blocks away from the area for safety.
Information from hospitals:
Three victims of the mass shooting are being treated at Memorial Hospital and are labeled in stable condition, according to Memorial's spokesperson, Peter Moberg.
UF Health has six victims in their hospital. One victim is in serious condition and the other five are in good condition.
The Community Weighs In
The Jacksonville Landing made a statement on the shooting via Twitter:
The NFL made a statement via Twitter on the shooting:
EA, the makers of the Madden football game, have released statements via Twitter:
The Jacksonville Landing has released a statement:
“We are deeply saddened at the incident and pray for everyone involved. The Jacksonville Landing is fully cooperating with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and all ongoing investigations.”
Rick Scott has issued a statement via Twitter:
Senator Marco Rubio has also released a statement via Twitter:
Senator Bill Nelson has made a statement via Twitter:
First Coast News has a crew at the scene and this story will be updated with more information.
