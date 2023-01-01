Former Male High School principal dies

The school's alumni Facebook page posted an announcement of Ted Boehm's passing Saturday morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former principal of Male High School has passed away.

The school's alumni Facebook page posted an announcement, saying former Principal Ted Boehm passed away Saturday morning.

Boehm served as principal at Male from 1978-1992 and again from 2009-2013.

JCPS released a statement, which read, "Ted Boehm played a major role in the academic and extracurricular success of Male High School. He was a fierce supporter of Male and always wanted the best for its students. Our thoughts are with his family and friends."

According to the alumni Facebook page, funeral arrangements are the following:

Visitations are Friday, January 6th 4-9 p.m. and Saturday, January 7th 9-10:30 a.m. at Westport Road Baptist Church.

The funeral service will be held Saturday, January 7th at 10:30 a.m., also Westport Road Baptist Church.