Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald stood on stage in front of thousands in attendance at Sen. John McCain's Phoenix memorial service and said we are all better for having known John McCain.

"Senator McCain, we will miss the blessing of being in your presence, but we will never forget the impact you had on the world and more importantly, on each of the lives that you touched," Fitzgerald said.

Fitzgerald was among McCain's dearest friends including Vice President Joe Biden, Grant Woods and Tommy Espinoza, who delivered eulogies in honor of McCain at North Phoenix Baptist Church Thursday.

Laughter filled the church as Fitz discussed his "unlikely friendship" with McCain, who was a passionate fan of Arizona sports.

"Many people might wonder what a young African American kid from Minnesota and a highly decorated Vietnam War hero turned United States senator might have in common. Well, I thought of a few," he said. "I’m black, he was white. I’m young, he wasn’t so young. He lived with physical limitations brought on by war, I’m a professional athlete. He ran for president, I run out of bounds. He was the epitome of toughness, and I do everything I can to avoid contact. I have flowing locks, and well, he didn’t."

Fitz talked about a trip he made to Vietnam soon after he got to know Sen. McCain.

"I wanted to see the places where the will of John McCain was tested and forged," he said.

He said over the past several years he really got to spend time with the late senator, whether that time was spent at practice, at one of McCain's Sedona Forums, at the U.S. Senate or via text from McCain saying, "you need to pick it up this Sunday."

Fitzgerald said while the two were from "very different worlds" they developed a "meaningful friendship" which "highlights the very rare and very special qualities of Sen. McCain that I came to deeply admire."

"He didn’t judge individuals based on the color of their skin, their gender, their backgrounds, their political affiliations or their bank accounts," Fitzgerald said. "He evaluated them on the merits of their character and the contents of their hearts. He judged them on the work they put in and the principles they lived by."

Their "out of the ordinary" friendship, is a "perfect example of what made him (McCain) an iconic figure of American politics and service to [his] fellow man," Fitzgerald said.

"He celebrated differences, he embraced humanity, championed what was true and just and saw people for who they were," Fitz said.

Fitzgerald said McCain's "devotion to making Arizona, the United States and the whole world a better place for everyone" inspired leaders and that devotion will "continue to inspire people around the world long after today."

"He loved the people of Arizona, serving them passionately and diligently for decades," Fitzgerald said. "He took that same love to Washington and boldly advocated for freedoms and liberties he had grown to love as a young Navy pilot."

Addressing McCain, whose body lied in a American flag-draped casket just in front of the stage, directly, Fitzgerald said "it has been a true honor to call you 'friend.'"

"Your toughness and bravery inspired us, your sacrifice enriched our lives, your devotion to the people of Arizona, our nation, and your convictions, won our admiration," Fitz said. "Your love set an example for all of us to follow."

"We are all better for having known you. Rest in peace, my friend."

