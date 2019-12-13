LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — It's that time of year, where people have an excuse to over indulge in sweets, whether it's with cookies or drinks.

But how much is too much?

A recent British survey is warning people of the high sugar content from festive hot drinks sold by chains like Starbucks.

It found that a Starbucks' venti-sized Signature Caramel hot chocolate with whipped cream and oat milk contained the equivalent of 23 teaspoons of sugar and 758 calories.

Some University of Toledo students visiting a local Starbucks for drinks were surprised to hear just how much sugar their drinks could have.

"That's really crazy. Like that's too much sugar," said Pandit.

"Wow, I was really surprised. I use to actually work at Starbucks and I had no idea," said Brown.

Elizabeth Satterthwaite, a dietitian at the ProMedica Diabetes and Nutrition Education says she's not surprised to hear about the amount in some drinks.

"It's recommended that we kept our intake of added sugar, not natural occurring sugar around 25 grams a day. So, pretty much one of those 8 ounces of juice or a coffee drink that has 20 grams of sugar already. So you're kinda tapped out already," said Satterthwaite.

However, most people are taking in about 70 grams of sugar.

"I struggle with like eating throughout the day. I don't eat like breakfast lunch and dinner. I kinda just eat whenever I want to. So sugar helps me power through," said Brown.

It's those habits, Satterthwaite says, that could be considered dangerous.

"Higher blood sugars which can lead to diabetes down the road so it's really that chronic over consumption of calories. High calorie foods typically added sugar that affects your weight and the diseases that come with," said Satterthwaite.

WTOL 11 tried to speak to three different Starbucks including the one in downtown Toledo. However none of them were available to comment.

In a statement to CNN, the company says "All our drinks can be customized, such as asking for our smallest size; short, requesting skimmed milk and less or no whipped cream."

So what should people do to keep their consumption down?

"Try to do sugar free beverages. Again swapping out the ingredients. Asking about the ingredients before you order something. And when it comes to alcohol doing different mixes that are diet mixers or sugar free mixers," said Satterthwaite.

RELATED: World's largest Starbucks now open in Chicago

RELATED: Powdered Oreo drink mix, Oreo hot chocolate just changed the game this holiday season