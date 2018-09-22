GASTON COUNTY, N.C. -- The desperate search for the missing 6-year-old boy continues in Gastonia.

According to police, Maddox Ritch was last seen at Rankin Lake Park in Gastonia Saturday afternoon. Prior to his disappearance, he was last seen with his father and another adult.

Authorities said Ritch has autism and is nonverbal. He is listed at about four feet and weighs about 45 pounds. He is also described as having blonde hair and blue eyes.

Ritch was last seen wearing an orange shirt with the writing "I'm the man" on the front.

Authorities said the FBI arrived in Gastonia Sunday to help local law enforcement with the search.

The FBI said they brought in specially-trained teams that are focused on finding missing children, known as the Child Abduction Rapid Deployment Team (CARD).

Authorities said CARD is deployed across the country to help find missing children.

The Amber Alert has not been issued for Ritch because his disappearance "has not fit the criteria," according to the FBI.

Anyone with information on the boy is asked to call 704-869-1075.

