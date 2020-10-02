CAYCE, S.C. — Cayce Department of Public Safety officers are continuing the search Tuesday for a missing six-year-old girl.

Officers say Faye Marie Swetlik was last seen around 3:44 PM Monday playing in her front yard at Londonderry Lane in Cayce just off Highway 302 in the Churchill Heights neighborhood.

Officers said Tuesday morning that residents with RING doorbells are asked to check their video feed for clues or information about Swetlik. At this point, law enforcement says all possibilities are open about where she could be.

There's also a special tipline that's been set up at 803-205-4444. People can also call the Cayce Department of Public Safety at 803-794-0456 or Investigator W. Dougall at 803-550-9535.

In a news conference, Capt. Adam Myrick with the Lexington County Sheriff's Department said they can confirm she rode the bus home from school and got off that vehicle near her home. He did not speculate on what may have happened next.

Myrick said the search area is all in about a one mile radius of where the girl was last seen.

Tuesday morning, Myrick said residents inside subdivision should expect another knock on the door and be prepared to be stopped entering and leaving in an effort to try and find Swetlik.

He said a high level of activity would be present until further notice. Since she was reported missing, he said more than 100 personnel from multiple law agencies are part of the operation, and about 20 family members and neighbors have also joined the search.

Myrick said officers have been knocking on doors as part of the search, and News19 observed people yelling out the little girl's name in an effort to find her.

All known family members have been contacted and have not seen the child. She has also been entered into the NCIC database as missing.

Myrick said at this point, the case does not currently meet the qualifications for an Amber Alert, but he said that doesn't mean there isn't a hard push to find the girl.

He said that as morning breaks, law enforcement is making plans to move systematically through neighborhood a second time.

Sgt Antley, with the Cayce Department of Public Safety, thanked the community for their overwhelming support and said the goal was a safe return of the little girl.

Officers say she has strawberry blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing polka dot boots and a black top. She is lactose intolerant and has a speech impediment.

Swetlik is first grader at Springdale Elementary School.

