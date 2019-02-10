EVERETT, Wash. — An estimated 1,911 Boeing airplanes will need to be inspected after the Federal Aviation Administration says cracking was discovered on components linked to the wings.

The order from the FAA impacts Boeing 737-600, -700, -700C, -800, -900, and -900ER series airplanes, according to an Airworthiness Directive. The "risk to the flying public" is urgent enough to forego notice and a comment, according to the directive.

The already-troubled MAX plane is not affected.

In September, the FAA received reports of cracking discovered in frame fittings and failsafe straps.

Boeing previously said it found cracking issues involving wings in older 737 Next-Generation jets. The company said the issue did not have an impact on planes in service, but some may need modifications.

Boeing released the following statement on Friday evening:

Safety and quality are our top priorities. Boeing has notified the FAA and been in contact with 737NG operators about a cracking issue discovered on a small number of airplanes undergoing modifications. No in-service issues have been reported.

Over the coming days, we will work closely with our customers to implement a recommended inspection plan for certain airplanes in the fleet.

This issue does not affect any 737 MAX airplanes or the P-8 Poseidon.