LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A judge has ordered an evidentiary hearing in the case of the striking Eastern Kentucky coal miners within two weeks.

Lawyers for Blackjewel and the U.S. Labor Department were in court in Charleston, West Virginia, Friday.

Miners for the Blackjewel mining company have not been paid for weeks-worth of work after the company filed for bankruptcy on July 1. Miners in Harlan County are sitting on train tracks to block the coal they mined from going anywhere until they are paid.

Wages totaling $2.6 million are owed.

Chris Williams is continuing to follow this story and will have more tonight.

