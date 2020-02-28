KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Evelyn Mae Boswell, a 15-month-old from Sullivan County, Tennessee, has been missing since early December 2019.
Boswell was not reported missing until February 2020.
While the case is still unfolding, we are keeping a timeline of key events.
Tuesday, February 18
- The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office received a referral from the State of Tennessee Department of Children Services
- Referral said certain family members had not seen Evelyn in approximately two months
- The referral came after Evelyn's grandfather, Tommy Boswell, Sr., reported his granddaughter missing
- At this time, Evelyn was last seen by family members on December 26
- Sullivan County Sheriff's Office immediately launched an investigation after receiving the report
Wednesday, February 19
- Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) issued an Amber Alert for Evelyn Boswell at around 8 p.m.
Friday, February 21
- A gray 2007 BMW, with Tennessee license plate 3M9-6W9, is believed to be carrying suspects linked to the case
- Evelyn's grandmother Angela Boswell was arrested with boyfriend William McCloud in Wilkes County, North Carolina after being found in the gray BMW
- Both McCloud and Angela Boswell were charged with and arrested for theft of property
- Angela's court date is set for March 4
- Evelyn's mother, 18-year-old Megan Boswell, went on camera for the first time, saying that she knew who has her toddler
- At this time, Megan also said in an interview with WCYB that she is pregnant again
Tuesday, February 25
- Megan Boswell was arrested and charged with one account of false reporting. Her bond is set at $25,000
- Her court date is set for March 2
- The Tennessee Department of Children's Services announced its own investigation involving Evelyn
Wednesday, February 26
- The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Megan is not actually pregnant
- The Wilkes County Sheriff's Office searched a pond in Wilkes County, North Carolina
- The search was inconclusive
Friday, February 28
- The TBI searched Lakeshore RV trailer park in Blountville, TN, near Boone Lake
- Over 700 tips related to the case have been submitted to the TBI
The last time Evelyn was seen, she was wearing a pink tracksuit, pink shoes and a pink bow. She is white with blonde hair and blue eyes, standing 2-feet-tall and weighing 28 pounds.
There is currently a $60,000 reward for information that leads to Evelyn's safe return. If you have any information, please call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
