KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Evelyn Mae Boswell, a 15-month-old from Sullivan County, Tennessee, has been missing since early December 2019.

Boswell was not reported missing until February 2020.

While the case is still unfolding, we are keeping a timeline of key events.

Tuesday, February 18

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office received a referral from the State of Tennessee Department of Children Services

Referral said certain family members had not seen Evelyn in approximately two months

The referral came after Evelyn's grandfather, Tommy Boswell, Sr., reported his granddaughter missing

At this time, Evelyn was last seen by family members on December 26

Sullivan County Sheriff's Office immediately launched an investigation after receiving the report

Wednesday, February 19

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) issued an Amber Alert for Evelyn Boswell at around 8 p.m.

Friday, February 21

A gray 2007 BMW, with Tennessee license plate 3M9-6W9, is believed to be carrying suspects linked to the case

Evelyn's grandmother Angela Boswell was arrested with boyfriend William McCloud in Wilkes County, North Carolina after being found in the gray BMW

Both McCloud and Angela Boswell were charged with and arrested for theft of property

Angela's court date is set for March 4

Evelyn's mother, 18-year-old Megan Boswell, went on camera for the first time, saying that she knew who has her toddler

At this time, Megan also said in an interview with WCYB that she is pregnant again

Tuesday, February 25

Megan Boswell was arrested and charged with one account of false reporting. Her bond is set at $25,000

Her court date is set for March 2

The Tennessee Department of Children's Services announced its own investigation involving Evelyn

Wednesday, February 26

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Megan is not actually pregnant

The Wilkes County Sheriff's Office searched a pond in Wilkes County, North Carolina

The search was inconclusive

Friday, February 28

The TBI searched Lakeshore RV trailer park in Blountville, TN, near Boone Lake

Over 700 tips related to the case have been submitted to the TBI

The last time Evelyn was seen, she was wearing a pink tracksuit, pink shoes and a pink bow. She is white with blonde hair and blue eyes, standing 2-feet-tall and weighing 28 pounds.

There is currently a $60,000 reward for information that leads to Evelyn's safe return. If you have any information, please call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

