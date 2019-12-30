Zac Efron says he's "bounced back" after an illness while filming in Papua New Guinea.

On his Twitter and Instagram accounts Sunday, the 32-year-old "High School Musical" actor addressed recent media reports that he'd been rushed to the hospital in a serious emergency while filming his new reality adventure series, "Killing Zac Efron."

Efron says he "did get sick in Papua New Guinea but I bounced back quickly and finished an amazing 3 weeks in P.N.G." He gave no details on what the sickness had been. Efron added that he's "home for the holidays" with his friends and family.

