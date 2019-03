LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – WWE SmackDown LIVE will be coming to Louisville’s KFC Yum! Center on May 7 at 7:45 p.m.

Tickets start at $18 and go on sale Friday, March 15, at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets at the Yum! Center box office, calling 1-800-745-3000 or online at ticketmaster.com.

A Ringsider Package with premium floor seat across from camera and exclusive merchandise is available.

WWE Champion Daniel Bryan with Rowan, Kevin Owens, AJ Sytles, Randy Orton and more will be competing.

The full line up below is subject to change:

WWE CHAMPION DANIEL BRYAN WITH ROWAN

VS

KEVIN OWENS



AJ STYLES

VS

“THE VIPER” RANDY ORTON



UNITED STATES CHAMPION SAMOA JOE



SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE USOS



SMACKDOWN WOMEN’S CHAMPION ASUKA



THE NEW DAY



CHARLOTTE FLAIR



BECKY LYNCH



THE HARDY BOYZ



PLUS MANY MORE!