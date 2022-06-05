Louisville Zoo, Wild Lights Tickets on Sale

The 1.4-mile paved stroll through the Zoo has larger-than-life displays of animals from all around the world, including a 98-foot-long dragon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the largest lantern festivals in the nation is returning to Louisville!

The wildly popular Wild Lights will be at the Louisville Zoo from March 18 through June 5, 2022.

The Zoo will be lit up with a new lineup of lanterns, including more than 70-larger-than-life illuminated displays made of 2,000+ silk-covered pieces lit by over 50,000 LED lightbulbs.

This is the third year the exhibit has decorated and enchanted zoo goers.

The 1.4-mile stroll through the Zoo celebrates the rich heritage and craftsmanship of lantern artisans.

Some of the larger-than-life displays include colorful peacocks, serpents, and butterflies. The African Savanna and other animals from all around the world are included too.

Many of the displays are created with tradition in mind.

There's also a 98-foot-long dragon, mythical Chinese creatures, and promenade walk-throughs.

Guests can even become part of the magic by participating in one of their interactive zones. Like the glowing moonlight swings or stepping inside a large kaleidoscope.

The event is wheelchair and stroller friendly on a paved path.

It's open from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday nights from March 18 through June 5 and daily from April 4 through 8.

Louisville Zoo members can purchase tickets in advance for $17 per guest ages 3 and over. Non-members can purchase general admission tickets in advance for $20 per person. Children under the age of 2 are free.

A $6 parking fee will be added to all online ticket purchases.

You can find more information on Wild Lights here.

