Stargazing: Here's where you can find the celebrities in town for the Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Down the Stretch we come to Kentucky Derby 148.

The race will be held on the first Saturday in May and events are in full swing of announcing their special guests.

If you have an event, send it to me at sshanklin@whas11.com. Follow me on social to see the full list.

Akoy Agau-Unbridled Eve

Jason Aldean-Barnstable Brown

Conrad Bachman--Unbridled Eve

Larry Birkhead and Dannielynn Birkhead-Barnstable Brown

Orlando Bloom-Barnstable Brown

Tamar Braxton- Barnstable Brown

Linkin’ Bridge-Unbridled Eve

Isley Brothers- Louisville Urban League

Michael Bush-Unbridled Eve

Kid Capri-Goodtimers Derby

The Louisville Crashers-Unbridled Eve

Jean Cruguet-Unbridled Eve

Pat Day-Race for Grace

Taylor Dane- Barnstable Brown

Stephen Dorff- Barnstable Brown

Joey Fatone- Barnstable Brown

Scott Fitterer-Unbridled Eve

The Sugarhill Gang-Unbridled Eve

Kevin Gates-Norton Sports Complex

Bob Guiney-Unbridled Eve

Luke Hancock-Unbridled Eve

Franco Harris-Unbridled Eve

Melissa Joan Hart-Unbridled Eve

Justin Hartley- Barnstable Brown

Scott Haze-Barnstable Brown

Gabriella Hembree, Miss Kentucky Teen USA 2022-Unbridled Eve

Jennifer Hoffman-Unbridled Eve

Ariel Houston-Unbridled Eve

Sam Hunt-Barnstable Brown

Janet Jackson-Lynn Family Stadium/Barnstable Brown

Lamar Jackson-Barnstable Brown

Jeff Johnston-Unbridled Eve

William F. Jordan, Jr.-Barnstable Brown

Amanda Kloots-Unbridled Eve

Bonnie – Jill Lafflin-Unbridled Eve

Mario Lopez--Unbridled Eve

Judge Greg Mathis- Barnstable Brown

Mike Mills-Unbridled Eve

Daryl “Chill” Mitchell-Unbridled Eve

Warren Moon-Unbridled Eve

New Edition members: Bobby Brown, Johnny Gill, Ronnie DeVoe, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, and Ralph Tresvant-Lynn Family Stadium/Barnstable Brown

DJ Second Nature-Unbridled Eve

Duke Nicholson- Barnstable Brown

Joan Osborne-Unbridled Eve

Orianthi Panagaris- Barnstable Brown

Sofia Pernas- Barnstable Brown

Kate Pierson-Unbridled Eve

Bilal Powell-Unbridled Eve

Chase Rice-Barnstable Brown

Jennifer Robertson-Unbridled Eve

Darius Rucker-Barnstable Brown

Richie Sambora-Barnstable Brown

Jocelyn Schitt-Unbridled Eve

Shane Sellers-Unbridled Eve

JD Shelburne-Unbridled Eve/KDF Fest-A-Ville

Courtney Sixx- Barnstable Brown

Elle Smith, 2021 Miss USA-Barnstable Brown

Russ Smith-Unbridled Eve

Travis Tritt-Barnstable Brown

Tanya Tucker- Barnstable Brown

Blair Underwood-Barnstable Brown

Mario Urrutia-Unbridled Eve

Nick Vallelonga-Unbridled Eve

Jimmy Vasser-Unbridled Eve

Morgan Wallen- Barnstable Brown

