Stargazing: Here's where you can find the celebrities in town for the Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Down the Stretch we come to Kentucky Derby 148.
The race will be held on the first Saturday in May and events are in full swing of announcing their special guests.
- Akoy Agau-Unbridled Eve
- Jason Aldean-Barnstable Brown
- Conrad Bachman--Unbridled Eve
- Larry Birkhead and Dannielynn Birkhead-Barnstable Brown
- Orlando Bloom-Barnstable Brown
- Tamar Braxton- Barnstable Brown
- Linkin’ Bridge-Unbridled Eve
- Isley Brothers- Louisville Urban League
- Michael Bush-Unbridled Eve
- Kid Capri-Goodtimers Derby
- The Louisville Crashers-Unbridled Eve
- Jean Cruguet-Unbridled Eve
- Pat Day-Race for Grace
- Taylor Dane- Barnstable Brown
- Stephen Dorff- Barnstable Brown
- Joey Fatone- Barnstable Brown
- Scott Fitterer-Unbridled Eve
- The Sugarhill Gang-Unbridled Eve
- Kevin Gates-Norton Sports Complex
- Bob Guiney-Unbridled Eve
- Luke Hancock-Unbridled Eve
- Franco Harris-Unbridled Eve
- Melissa Joan Hart-Unbridled Eve
- Justin Hartley- Barnstable Brown
- Scott Haze-Barnstable Brown
- Gabriella Hembree, Miss Kentucky Teen USA 2022-Unbridled Eve
- Jennifer Hoffman-Unbridled Eve
- Ariel Houston-Unbridled Eve
- Sam Hunt-Barnstable Brown
- Janet Jackson-Lynn Family Stadium/Barnstable Brown
- Lamar Jackson-Barnstable Brown
- Jeff Johnston-Unbridled Eve
- William F. Jordan, Jr.-Barnstable Brown
- Amanda Kloots-Unbridled Eve
- Bonnie – Jill Lafflin-Unbridled Eve
- Mario Lopez--Unbridled Eve
- Judge Greg Mathis- Barnstable Brown
- Mike Mills-Unbridled Eve
- Daryl “Chill” Mitchell-Unbridled Eve
- Warren Moon-Unbridled Eve
New Edition members: Bobby Brown, Johnny Gill, Ronnie DeVoe, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, and Ralph Tresvant-Lynn Family Stadium/Barnstable Brown
- DJ Second Nature-Unbridled Eve
- Duke Nicholson- Barnstable Brown
- Joan Osborne-Unbridled Eve
- Orianthi Panagaris- Barnstable Brown
- Sofia Pernas- Barnstable Brown
- Kate Pierson-Unbridled Eve
- Bilal Powell-Unbridled Eve
- Chase Rice-Barnstable Brown
- Jennifer Robertson-Unbridled Eve
- Darius Rucker-Barnstable Brown
- Richie Sambora-Barnstable Brown
- Jocelyn Schitt-Unbridled Eve
- Shane Sellers-Unbridled Eve
- JD Shelburne-Unbridled Eve/KDF Fest-A-Ville
- Courtney Sixx- Barnstable Brown
- Elle Smith, 2021 Miss USA-Barnstable Brown
- Russ Smith-Unbridled Eve
- Travis Tritt-Barnstable Brown
- Tanya Tucker- Barnstable Brown
- Blair Underwood-Barnstable Brown
- Mario Urrutia-Unbridled Eve
- Nick Vallelonga-Unbridled Eve
- Jimmy Vasser-Unbridled Eve
- Morgan Wallen- Barnstable Brown
