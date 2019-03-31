MINNEAPOLIS — People are cracking up online about the Instagram post Tyler Perry made a few days ago about the price tag he saw on bottled water at a Minneapolis hotel.

The Atlanta filmmaker and writer said he is on his "Madea's Farewell Tour" and got upset when he saw the hotel charging $9 for a Fiji bottled water.

His reaction to the price has people laughing.

"They can’t be serious right?! NINE DOLLARS!! NINE DOLLARS!!!" Perry said.

"What the hell this water do, cure cancer? Make hair grow? Did Jesus bottle it when he met that woman at the well?" he added.

"Y’all got to be kidding me. I will swallow spit and die of dehydration before I pay 9 dollars for a bottle of water!! GTHOH!!," Perry said.

The post has been liked more than 150,000 times and has thousands of comments - many with the laughing emoji. Even other celebrities are commenting on the post.

"I know that's RIGHT," said singer and songwriter Stephanie Mills.

"I have come many a nights after my stand up shows and drank the $9 😂😂😂😂," Loni Love said, one of the hosts on The Real talk show.

