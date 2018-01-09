(USA TODAY) - What’s your favorite Disney classic movie?

One of the animated originals like “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” “Dumbo” or “Cinderella?”

Maybe it’s one of the modern films like “The Lion King” or “Mulan.”

A new report from CableTV.com found the favorite Disney classic movie by state. They looked at Google Trends data over the last five years to determine which films garnered the most interest in each state.

The big winner? “The Lion King,” which was a favorite in 17 states including Colorado, Louisiana, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Connecticut.

Apparently, Americans love animal protagonists – 38 states favorited a film featuring an animal as lead, such as “Bambi,” “The Fox and the Hound” and “One Hundred and One Dalmatians.”

Fun fact: “Alice in Wonderland” is the favorite of New Mexico, where it’s not illegal to grow “magic” hallucinogenic mushrooms.

Full list of Disney classic favorites by state:

Alabama: The Lion King

The Lion King Alaska: Bambi

Bambi Arizona: The Little Mermaid

The Little Mermaid Arkansas: Pocahontas

Pocahontas California: Aladdin

Aladdin Colorado: The Lion King

The Lion King Connecticut: The Lion King

The Lion King Delaware: Lady and the Tramp

Lady and the Tramp District of Columbia: The Lion King

The Lion King Florida: The Little Mermaid

The Little Mermaid Georgia: The Lion King

The Lion King Hawaii: Mulan

Mulan Idaho: Sleeping Beauty

Sleeping Beauty Illinois: The Lion King

The Lion King Indiana: The Lion King

The Lion King Iowa: The Lion King

The Lion King Kansas: The Lion King

The Lion King Kentucky: The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh Louisiana: The Lion King

The Lion King Maine: Robin Hood

Robin Hood Maryland: Bambi

Bambi Massachusetts: The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh Michigan: The Lion King

The Lion King Minnesota: The Aristocats

The Aristocats Mississippi: Fantasia

Fantasia Missouri: The Aristocats

The Aristocats Montana: Bambi

Bambi Nebraska: The Fox and the Hound

The Fox and the Hound Nevada: The Little Mermaid

The Little Mermaid New Hampshire: Robin Hood

Robin Hood New Jersey: Aladdin

Aladdin New Mexico: Alice in Wonderland

Alice in Wonderland New York: Dumbo

Dumbo North Carolina: The Lion King

The Lion King North Dakota: The Fox and the Hound

The Fox and the Hound Ohio: The Lion King

The Lion King Oklahoma: Bambi

Bambi Oregon: Robin Hood

Robin Hood Pennsylvania: The Lion King

The Lion King Rhode Island: The Lion King

The Lion King South Carolina: The Lion King

The Lion King South Dakota: The Fox and the Hound

The Fox and the Hound Tennessee: The Aristocats

The Aristocats Texas: The Little Mermaid

The Little Mermaid Utah (14-way tie): Snow White, Pinocchio, Alice in Wonderland, Peter Pan, Lady and the Tramp, The Jungle Book, The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Hercules, Tarzan, Robin Hood, Sleeping Beauty and Cinderella

Snow White, Pinocchio, Alice in Wonderland, Peter Pan, Lady and the Tramp, The Jungle Book, The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Hercules, Tarzan, Robin Hood, Sleeping Beauty and Cinderella Vermont: One Hundred and One Dalmatians

One Hundred and One Dalmatians Virginia: Bambi

Bambi Washington: The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh West Virginia: Snow White

Snow White Wisconsin: The Lion King

The Lion King Wyoming: Hercules

