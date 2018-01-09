(USA TODAY) - What’s your favorite Disney classic movie?
One of the animated originals like “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” “Dumbo” or “Cinderella?”
Maybe it’s one of the modern films like “The Lion King” or “Mulan.”
A new report from CableTV.com found the favorite Disney classic movie by state. They looked at Google Trends data over the last five years to determine which films garnered the most interest in each state.
(Photo: Cabletv.com)
The big winner? “The Lion King,” which was a favorite in 17 states including Colorado, Louisiana, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Connecticut.
CableTV.com determined that 1994's "The Lion King" is hands down America's favorite Disney classic, with the backing of 17 states. (Photo: Disney Enterprises)
Apparently, Americans love animal protagonists – 38 states favorited a film featuring an animal as lead, such as “Bambi,” “The Fox and the Hound” and “One Hundred and One Dalmatians.”
Fun fact: “Alice in Wonderland” is the favorite of New Mexico, where it’s not illegal to grow “magic” hallucinogenic mushrooms.
Full list of Disney classic favorites by state:
- Alabama: The Lion King
- Alaska: Bambi
- Arizona: The Little Mermaid
- Arkansas: Pocahontas
- California: Aladdin
- Colorado: The Lion King
- Connecticut: The Lion King
- Delaware: Lady and the Tramp
- District of Columbia: The Lion King
- Florida: The Little Mermaid
- Georgia: The Lion King
- Hawaii: Mulan
- Idaho: Sleeping Beauty
- Illinois: The Lion King
- Indiana: The Lion King
- Iowa: The Lion King
- Kansas: The Lion King
- Kentucky: The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh
- Louisiana: The Lion King
- Maine: Robin Hood
- Maryland: Bambi
- Massachusetts: The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh
- Michigan: The Lion King
- Minnesota: The Aristocats
- Mississippi: Fantasia
- Missouri: The Aristocats
- Montana: Bambi
- Nebraska: The Fox and the Hound
- Nevada: The Little Mermaid
- New Hampshire: Robin Hood
- New Jersey: Aladdin
- New Mexico: Alice in Wonderland
- New York: Dumbo
- North Carolina: The Lion King
- North Dakota: The Fox and the Hound
- Ohio: The Lion King
- Oklahoma: Bambi
- Oregon: Robin Hood
- Pennsylvania: The Lion King
- Rhode Island: The Lion King
- South Carolina: The Lion King
- South Dakota: The Fox and the Hound
- Tennessee: The Aristocats
- Texas: The Little Mermaid
- Utah (14-way tie): Snow White, Pinocchio, Alice in Wonderland, Peter Pan, Lady and the Tramp, The Jungle Book, The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Hercules, Tarzan, Robin Hood, Sleeping Beauty and Cinderella
- Vermont: One Hundred and One Dalmatians
- Virginia: Bambi
- Washington: The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh
- West Virginia: Snow White
- Wisconsin: The Lion King
- Wyoming: Hercules