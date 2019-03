LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The woman in the know at WHAS11 has been nominated for Today's Woman Magazine's 2019 Most Admired Woman.

Sherlene Shanklin is one of six nominees under the media category.

You can see Shanklin on Thursday, Fridays, and Saturday sharing all the Louisville-area events you need to know about during a segment called The411.

You can vote for Shanklin until March 22. Click here to vote.

Click here to see more of The411.