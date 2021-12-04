Company behind Louder Than Life bringing concert series to Waterfront Park

Danny Wimmer Presents will produce "Live On The Lawn at Waterfront Park," a series of 15 live events on the Great Lawn this spring and summer.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The company that produces Bourbon & Beyond, Hometown Rising and Louder Than Life is bringing a concert series to Waterfront Park this May.

Danny Wimmer Presents will produce "Live On The Lawn at Waterfront Park," a series of 15 live events on the Great Lawn this spring and summer. It will be one of the first events hosted at Waterfront Park since the pandemic started.

"While we’ve safely been hosting millions of people throughout the pandemic, this signals a turning point for the park in terms of a return to much-needed revenue generation," Waterfront Park Executive Director Deborah Bilitski said.

Because Kentucky still has several COVID-19 restrictions, concerts will have limited capacity with required social distancing. The current plan includes a pod-style setup with each pod holding 4-6 people, based on purchase.

There will also be small standing room areas will limited capacities, though Danny Wimmer Presents said it will change requirements based on local and state restrictions changing throughout the year.

Though no names or dates have been announced, Danny Wimmer Presents said the event will feature "some of the brightest names in various musical genres."

"Louisville has so much to be proud of and excited about for the future, and we’re thrilled to help play a small role in promoting a greater sense of community through live music with our new Live On The Lawn series," Wimmer said.

The company said its concert series will not impact other popular events, like Waterfront Wednesday, making sure to work around already scheduled events and adding show dates to the calendar.

Danny Wimmer Presents has already announced that two of its Louisville Trifesta events will not take place this year, with only rock festival Louder Than Life returning Sept. 23-26.

Bourbon & Beyond and Hometown Rising are expected to return in 2022. Similarly, Forecastle is expected to return in 2022 after two years off due to COVID-19.

More details on individual shows for Live On The Lawn will be announced at a later date.

