LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Twenty-one-time Grammy award-winning country musician Vince Gill announced a tour stop in Louisville!

Gill will play at the Louisville Palace October 24 at 7 p.m.

He's been in the industry for more than forty years, selling more than 26-million albums and racking up over two-dozen awards!

He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2007 and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame back in 2012.

Tickets for his show at the Palace go on sale this Friday, May 10.

