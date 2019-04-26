LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The Unbridled Eve Derby Gala released their celebrity guest list on April 26.

The guest list has local and national business leaders, horse racing industry professionals and celebrities from film, television, music, comedy and sports.

FEATURING MUSICAL PERFORMANCES BY:

Brandon Jenner - Television personality and musician.

- Television personality and musician. DJ 2nd Nature - Atlanta DJ who incorporates mash-ups of pop culture media.

- Atlanta DJ who incorporates mash-ups of pop culture media. JD Shelburne - Country music artist, one of Kentucky’s fastest rising stars.

- Country music artist, one of Kentucky’s fastest rising stars. John Driskell “Hop” Hopkins - Founding member, vocalist, multi-instrumentalist and songwriter for the Grammy winning group Zac Brown Band.

- Founding member, vocalist, multi-instrumentalist and songwriter for the Grammy winning group John Elefante – Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, instrumentalist, and producer, known for his former tenure as the frontman of the rock group Kansas.

– Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, instrumentalist, and producer, known for his former tenure as the frontman of the rock group Linkin’ Bridge - Acapella singing group from Louisville, KY. America’s Got Talent finalists.

- Acapella singing group from Louisville, KY. America’s Got Talent finalists. Mark McGrath - Lead vocalist of the rock band Sugar Ray , host of Don’t Forget the Lyrics and Killer Karaoke, and co-host of EXTRA.

- Lead vocalist of the rock band , host of Don’t Forget the Lyrics and Killer Karaoke, and co-host of EXTRA. Mike Mills – Grammy-winning co-founder and co-lead singer of the iconic rock band R.E.M .

– Grammy-winning co-founder and co-lead singer of the iconic rock band . Skip Martin - Grammy-winning lead vocalist, trumpet player, songwriter and producer who was formerly lead vocalist for Kool & The Gang and co-founder, lead singer of the Dazz Band.

- Grammy-winning lead vocalist, trumpet player, songwriter and producer who was formerly lead vocalist for and co-founder, lead singer of the The Louisville Crashers - Louisville-based party/cover band.

ACTORS/CELEBRITIES/VIP’s:

D.B. Woodside - Actor, best known for his portrayal of White House Chief of Staff Wayne Palmer on the Fox action/drama series 24.

- Actor, best known for his portrayal of White House Chief of Staff Wayne Palmer on the Fox action/drama series 24. Jerry Mathers - Actor, best known for his role Theodore “Beaver” Cleaver in the television sitcom Leave It to Beaver.

- Actor, best known for his role Theodore “Beaver” Cleaver in the television sitcom Leave It to Beaver. Paul Sorvino - Actor (Goodfellas, Law & Order), opera singer, writer, and sculptor.

- Actor (Goodfellas, Law & Order), opera singer, writer, and sculptor. Nick Vallalonga - Academy Award winning co-writer and producer of Green Book.

- Academy Award winning co-writer and producer of Green Book. Bob Guiney - Former star of The Bachelor, frequent panelist & weekly contributor on The TODAY SHOW .

- Former star of The Bachelor, frequent panelist & weekly contributor on . Linda Thompson - Grammy-nominated award-winning songwriter/lyricist, former actress, and author of “A Little Thing Called Life.”

- Grammy-nominated award-winning songwriter/lyricist, former actress, and author of “A Little Thing Called Life.” Nora Roberts - One of the bestselling authors of all time having written more than 225 romance novels.

- One of the bestselling authors of all time having written more than 225 romance novels. Bruce Wilder - Award-winning photographer.

- Award-winning photographer. Patrick Warburton - Comedic actor and voiceover artist from Seinfeld, Rules of Engagement, and Family Guy.

- Comedic actor and voiceover artist from Seinfeld, Rules of Engagement, and Family Guy. Jack Harlow - Hip hop artist from Louisville, KY.

- Hip hop artist from Louisville, KY. Rob Angel - Creator of Pictionary.

- Creator of Pictionary. Conrad Bachmann - Louisville-native, actor in hundreds of episodics, over four hundred commercials, twenty features, and numerous stage productions.

- Louisville-native, actor in hundreds of episodics, over four hundred commercials, twenty features, and numerous stage productions. Robert Williamson III - World Series of Poker Bracelet Holder with over 30 WSOP cashes & worldwide lifetime winnings exceeding three million dollars.

- World Series of Poker Bracelet Holder with over 30 WSOP cashes & worldwide lifetime winnings exceeding three million dollars. Austin Ramsey - Louisville native, award-winning Actor/Producer whose projects include Frat Star and Pike County.

- Louisville native, award-winning Actor/Producer whose projects include Frat Star and Pike County. Ameara Wahhab - Actor, Singer/Songwriter known for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Season 2 and currently working on a new Hulu original TV show RAMY.

- Actor, Singer/Songwriter known for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Season 2 and currently working on a new Hulu original TV show RAMY. Brandi Alexander - Masterchef Season 7 competitor.

- Masterchef Season 7 competitor. Layla Spring - Singer, artist, entrepreneur. Top 24 finalist on American Idol 16.

- Singer, artist, entrepreneur. Top 24 finalist on American Idol 16. Brandy Neelly - Nashville-based singer and 2010 Kentucky CMA Female Vocalist of the Year and 2010 Entertainer of the Year.

JOCKEYS:

Mike Smith - Horse Racing Museum and Hall of Fame jockey who rode Justify to victory in the 2018 Triple Crown.

- Horse Racing Museum and Hall of Fame jockey who rode to victory in the 2018 Triple Crown. Jean Cruguet - Rode Seattle Slew to victory in the 1977 Triple Crown.

- Rode to victory in the 1977 Triple Crown. Ramon Dominguez - Retired Hall of Fame and 3-time Eclipse Award-winning jockey.

- Retired Hall of Fame and 3-time Eclipse Award-winning jockey. Sandy Hawley - Canadian and U.S. Hall of Fame, Eclipse Award, and Lou Marsh Trophy-winning jockey. First jockey ever to win 500 races in one year.

- Canadian and U.S. Hall of Fame, Eclipse Award, and Lou Marsh Trophy-winning jockey. First jockey ever to win 500 races in one year. Tyler Gaffalione - 2019 Kentucky Derby mount War of Will .

- 2019 Kentucky Derby mount . Gabe Saez - 2019 Kentucky Derby mount By My Standards .

- 2019 Kentucky Derby mount . Jon Court - 2019 Kentucky Derby mount Long Range Toddy .

- 2019 Kentucky Derby mount . Ricardo Santana - 2019 Kentucky Derby mount Plus Que Parfait .

- 2019 Kentucky Derby mount . Sophie Doyle - 2019 Kentucky Oaks mount Street Band.

SPORTS:

Luke Hancock - Former University of Louisville basketball player, named Most Outstanding Player in the 2013 NCAA Tournament, which University of Louisville won.

- Former University of Louisville basketball player, named Most Outstanding Player in the 2013 NCAA Tournament, which University of Louisville won. Warren Moon - NFL Hall of Famer who played the majority of his career with the Houston Oilers.

- NFL Hall of Famer who played the majority of his career with the Houston Oilers. Mario Urrutia - Former Cincinnati Bengal and University of Louisville Linebacker.

- Former Cincinnati Bengal and University of Louisville Linebacker. Jamon Brown - Atlanta Falcons Guard. Played for the University of Louisville

- Atlanta Falcons Guard. Played for the University of Louisville Deion Branch - New England Patriots Wide Receiver. MVP Super Bowl XXXIX, Two-time Super Bowl champion. Played for the University of Louisville.

- New England Patriots Wide Receiver. MVP Super Bowl XXXIX, Two-time Super Bowl champion. Played for the University of Louisville. John Miller - Cincinnati Bengals Guard. Played for the University of Louisville.

- Cincinnati Bengals Guard. Played for the University of Louisville. Frostee Rucker - Defensive End for the Oakland Raiders.

- Defensive End for the Oakland Raiders. Bonnie-Jill Lafflin - Actress, model, television personality, sportscaster, and NBA scout for the Los Angeles Lakers.

- Actress, model, television personality, sportscaster, and NBA scout for the Los Angeles Lakers. PJ Fleck - University of Minnesota Head Football Coach.

- University of Minnesota Head Football Coach. Joe Johnson - Former U of L Football, New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packer player.

- Former U of L Football, New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packer player. Sam Boyd - Professional motocross rider. On MTV’s Nitro Circus.

CHAMPION SPONSOR VIP’s:

Harvey Chaplin - Chairman, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

- Chairman, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits Gene Sullivan - President, Eastern Region, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

- President, Eastern Region, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits Pete McLaughlin - EVP, GM of Kentucky & Ohio, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

- EVP, GM of Kentucky & Ohio, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits David Levitch - SVP, GM of Kentucky, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

OTHER CELEBRITIES:

Tammy York Day - CEO, Louisville Healthcare CEO Council and Co-Founder of the Unbridled Charitable Foundation, Inc.

- CEO, Louisville Healthcare CEO Council and Co-Founder of the Unbridled Charitable Foundation, Inc. Tonya York - President, York Management, Inc. and Co-Founder of the Unbridled Charitable Foundation, Inc.

- President, York Management, Inc. and Co-Founder of the Unbridled Charitable Foundation, Inc. Dr. Neeli Bendapudi - President of the University of Louisville.

- President of the University of Louisville. Katie Bouchard - Miss Kentucky 2018

- Miss Kentucky 2018 Brooke Wiseman - Blessings in a Backpack Executive Director.

- Blessings in a Backpack Executive Director. Fred Noe III - Beam’s Master Distiller and great grandson of Jim Beam, seventh generation distiller.

- Beam’s Master Distiller and great grandson of Jim Beam, seventh generation distiller. Freddie Noe - Eighth generation distiller of the Beam family.

- Eighth generation distiller of the Beam family. Wes Henderson - Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer of Angel’s Envy.

- Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer of Angel’s Envy. Al Young - Four Roses Senior Brand Ambassador and Bourbon Legend.

- Four Roses Senior Brand Ambassador and Bourbon Legend. Milan Chakraborty - Producer of The Lifeguard, Where Hope Grows and My Friend Dahmer.

- Producer of The Lifeguard, Where Hope Grows and My Friend Dahmer. Darnell Ferguson - Super Chef

- Super Chef Jennifer Hoffman - Winner of the Amazing Race.

- Winner of the Amazing Race. Terry Meiners - Radio and television personality on WHAS.

- Radio and television personality on WHAS. Dawne Gee - WAVE 3 News anchor and host of WAVE Country with Dawne Gee.

- WAVE 3 News anchor and host of WAVE Country with Dawne Gee. Chris Sullivan - Co-Founder and former CEO and Chairman of Outback Steakhouse, Inc.

Kentucky Derby Festival Court:

Brittany Patillo – 2019 Kentucky Derby Festival Queen

Kelsey Sutton

Mary Baker

Elizabeth Seewar

Allison Spears

GOLD STAR FAMILY – Emily Dieruf Chambers’ late husband, Cpl. Nicholas "Nich" James Dieruf was a United States Marine who died Thurs., April 8, 2004, at the age of 21, while serving in Operation Iraqi Freedom, Iraq. Nich was born in Lexington and after joining the Marine Corp in Woodford County, he was assigned to the 1st Marine Division, Camp Pendleton, CA. His division was the first to enter Baghdad, Iraq in April 2003.

HOSTS FOR THE EVENING:

Tonya York Dees and Tammy York Day (Hosts and Co-Founders, Unbridled Eve Derby Gala)

Ben Jackey (Unbridled Eve Gala Red Carpet)

Julie Smith (Unbridled Eve Gala Red Carpet)

Nick Ferrara (Unbridled Eve Gala Emcee)

Unbridled Eve says more names will be announced in the days to come.

Their silent auction will begin at 7 p.m. on April 27 and runs until May 3, 10:30 p.m. Click here to see the items up for bid. The auction benefits charities like Blessings in a Backpack, Fund for the Arts, and more.