Tori Kelly to sing national anthem at 147th Kentucky Derby

Kelly is the eleventh major artist to perform ahead of the first leg of the Triple Crown.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Grammy Award-winning singer Tori Kelly will sing the national anthem for the 147th Kentucky Derby, Churchill Downs announced Monday.

Kelly will perform The Star-Spangled Banner live at Churchill Downs just after 5 p.m. Saturday May 1 and will be broadcast live during NBC's Kentucky Derby coverage.

"Tori Kelly is one of music’s most vibrant, versatile artists, and we look forward to her national anthem performance as we come together this year to celebrate the Kentucky Derby," said Mike Anderson, President of Churchill Downs Racetrack. "We are excited to welcome Tori to Louisville to help us kick off the Run for the Roses on the first Saturday in May."

Kelly is the eleventh major artist to perform ahead of the first leg of the Triple Crown. Jennifer Nettles, Pentatonix, Harry Connick Jr. and more have previously sang the national anthem on Derby Day.

Kelly has won two Grammys, Best Gospel Album and Best Gospel Performance/Song, for her 2018 album Hiding Place. She recently did two collaborations with Justin Bieber and released her Christmas album, A Tori Kelly Christmas, in October 2020.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.