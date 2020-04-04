On April 4, 1960, "Ben Hur" won the best picture and best director Academy Awards. The film's star, Charlton Heston, was named best actor.

In 1963, The Hollies auditioned for EMI Records at Abbey Road studios.

In 1964, The Beatles held the top five positions on Billboard's Hot 100. "Can't Buy Me Love" was number one, followed by "Twist and Shout," ''She Loves You," ''I Want To Hold Your Hand" and "Please Please Me."

In 1977, The Clash's first album, "The Clash," was released in Britain. It wasn't released in the U.S. until 1979, because some of the song's content was judged to be too violent for American ears.

In 1983, actress Gloria Swanson died in New York. She was 84.

In 1996, Grateful Dead guitarist Bob Weir and Jerry Garcia's widow, Deborah, scattered part of Garcia's ashes in the Ganges River in India. He had died the previous August.

In 2000, Diana Ross announced a Supremes "reunion" tour, even though the other two Supremes, Scherrie Payne and Lynda Laurence, never performed with Ross. The tour was later canceled due to poor ticket sales.

In 2002, guitarist Aaron Kamin (KAY'-min) of The Calling suffered a severe electric shock during a sound check in Bangkok, Thailand. The band had to call off the rest of their international tour.

In 2004, musician Beck married actress-screenwriter Marissa Ribisi.

