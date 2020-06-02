LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After mysterious signs have shown up across Louisville and Southern Indiana, The Rolling Stones have officially announced a tour stop in Louisville.

The band is heading to Cardinal Stadium Sunday, June 14 as part of their extended NO FILTER US Tour. In 2019, The Rolling Stones had 15 North American stops, but Louisville and nearby cities were not included.

Tickets will go on sale Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. American Express card members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Feb. 13 at 10 p.m. For more information, visit rollingstones.com.

Similar billboards have shown up in Nashville, Cleveland and St. Louis.

