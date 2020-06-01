A new season of “The Bachelor” is here and it promises to be “the most dramatic season ever.”

The season’s bachelor is Peter Weber, a pilot and the man who was sent home before the final rose on Hannah Brown’s season of “The Bachelorette.”

"There are women he clicks with from night one. They get out of the limo, you're like, 'OK. He has chemistry with her.' But I can honestly say that you will be shocked and blown away by the roller coaster ride of his emotions," the show’s host Chris Harrison told Good Morning America.

You can catch “The Bachelor” season premiere at 8 p.m. EST Jan. 6 on WHAS11.

