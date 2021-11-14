'The most wonderful time of the year' | Here are the holiday programs airing on WHAS11

Here's a list of holiday-themed shows and episodes that your family will enjoy as Christmastime nears.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — “It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year!”

We all know that beloved holiday classic by Andy Williams, but it also marks the start of the holiday season and special programming right here on WHAS11 and ABC.

ABC has put together a series of holiday shows and episodes that your family will enjoy on WHAS11 as Christmastime nears.

THURSDAY, NOV. 25 (THANKSGIVING)

8:00-9:00 p.m. “The Magic Maker”

9:00-10:00 p.m. “America’s Funniest Home Videos”

(This is a rebroadcast of the holiday-themed episode)

10:00-11:00 p.m. “America’s Funniest Home Videos”

(This is a rebroadcast episode)

FRIDAY, NOV. 26

8:00-9:01 p.m. “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”

SUNDAY, NOV. 28

7:00-9:00 p.m. “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration”

9:00-11:00 p.m. “The Great Christmas Light Fight”

MONDAY, NOV. 29

First-time hosts Gabby Barrett and Carly Pearce will be joined by Jimmie Allen with Louis York & The Shindellas, BRELAND, Brett Eldredge, Lady A, Pistol Annies, Carrie Underwood and Lainey Wilson for an intimate evening of holiday classics.

9:00-11:00 p.m. “The Great Christmas Light Fight”

THURSDAY, DEC. 2

8:00-8:30 p.m. “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure”

8:30-9:00 p.m. “Toy Story That Time Forgot”

9:00-11:00 p.m. “The Great Christmas Light Fight”

MONDAY, DEC. 6

8:00-9:00 p.m. “A Very Boy Band Holiday”

SUNDAY, DEC. 19

7:00-11:00 p.m. “The Sound of Music”

THURSDAY, DEC. 23

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”

9:00-10:00 p.m. “A Very Boy Band Holiday”

10:00-11:00 p.m. “CMA Country Christmas”

FRIDAY, DEC. 24

8:00-8:30 p.m. “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure”

8:30-9:00 p.m. “Shrek the Halls”

9:00-9:30 p.m. “Disney Prep & Landing”

9:30-10:00 p.m. “Disney Prep & Landing 2: Naughty vs. Nice”

SATURDAY, DEC. 25

10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade”

MONDAY, DEC. 27

8:00-10:00 p.m. “The Wonderful World of Disney: Frozen”

FRIDAY, DEC. 31

8:00 p.m.-2:00 a.m. “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022”

