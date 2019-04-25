NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Just one day before her mysterious countdown strikes zero, Taylor Swift made a huge hint at her upcoming music with an appearance in Nashville.

The Nashville resident unveiled a large butterfly mural with the word "ME!" painted between the wings. Swift took photos and videos with fans at the venue and confirmed the the mural has clues to her new single and upcoming music.

The superstar not only showcased the mural, but wore a two-piece outfit embroidered with sequin butterflies. Several fans have speculated that the mural and her outfit portray the upcoming artwork for her new single, likely entitled "ME!"

Swift said she will be talking with GMA host Robin Roberts Thursday night on ABC, presumably about her upcoming music. Roberts is hosting ABC's NFL Draft coverage.

WHAS11 will be in Nashville for the draft, which airs exclusively on WHAS11 at 8 p.m.

