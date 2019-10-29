LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky natives Sturgill Simpson and Tyler Childers are coming to Louisville on their 2020 tour.

A Good Look'n Tour will make its last stop at KFC Yum! Center May 24, 2020. The country singers will also perform at Rupp Arena Feb. 28, 2020.

The tour follows the release of Simpson's latest album, Sound & Fury. Simpson won a Grammy for his third album, A Sailor's Guide to Earth. He also produced both of Childers' albums.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Nov. 8 at 10 a.m. American Express members can purchase tickets starting on Nov. 6 at noon. Verified fans can gain access to presale tickets Nov. 5. Fans can register for the presale through Ticketmaster.

To purchase tickets, visit TicketMaster's website.

