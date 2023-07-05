'Stranger Things' filming on pause amid writers' strike

The creators of the show, the Duffer Brothers, tweeted about the delay.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Filming for Netflix's hit show "Stranger Things" has been put on pause amid the ongoing writers' strike.

The creators of the show, the Duffer Brothers, tweeted Saturday about the delay saying, "Duffers here. Writing does not stop when filming begins. While we’re excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike. We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then -- over and out. #wgastrong."

Duffers here. Writing does not stop when filming begins. While we’re excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike. We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then -- over and out. #wgastrong — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) May 6, 2023

This is the first writers' strike – and the first Hollywood strike of any kind – in 15 years, according to an Associated Press report. The Writers Guild of America previously said its 11,500 unionized screenwriters picketed after negotiations between studios and writers failed last week.

The writers' strike has already impacted several daytime and late-night talk shows including NBC's "Saturday Night Live" and "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

The filming pause comes as fans are anxiously awaiting the return of the fifth and final season of "Stranger Things." So for now, eager Strangers may have to wait a little longer for the return of El, Mike and the rest of the gang's adventures in Hawkins and the Upside Down.

News happens fast. Download our 11Alive News app for all the latest breaking updates, and sign up for our Speed Feed newsletter to get a rundown of the latest headlines across north Georgia.