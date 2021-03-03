'Soul of a Nation': ABC News series on Black experience in America premieres March 2

“Soul of a Nation” will give viewers an authentic view of the Black experience in America, exploring a different theme in every episode.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Tonight, ABC News will air the first episode of “Soul of a Nation.” The new six-part series will be the “first broadcast network newsmagazine that aims to put Black life in America front and center,” according to ABC.

“Soul of a Nation” will give viewers an authentic view of the Black experience in America, exploring a different theme in every episode – from spirituality to the racial reckoning that following George Floyd’s death.

ABC News Nightline Co-Anchor Byron Pitts told WHAS11 each episode “will speak hard truths.”

“We attempt to unapologetically make the point that the Black experience is very much a part of the American experience, just like Black history is American history,” Pitts said. “We believe that if we go narrow and deep and tell this story, unapologetically, about the Black experience in America, that every community will then see themselves.”