Shawn Mendes brings 'Wonder: The World Tour' to the KFC Yum Center in August

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Summertime in Louisville will be filled with more music as another Grammy-award winning artist eyes the Derby City for their concert tour.
Shawn Mendes’ “Wonder: The World Tour” will arrive on Aug. 12 at the KFC Yum! Center.
The Canadian-born singer’s current album Wonder debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 and led to him being one of three male artists to score four No. 1 albums by the age of 22.
Irish singer Dermot Kennedy will serve as the opening act.
Tickets for “Wonder: The World Tour” start at $39.50 and up to $154.
The show starts at 7 p.m.
