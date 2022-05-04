Shawn Mendes brings 'Wonder: The World Tour' to the KFC Yum Center in August

The Canadian singer is bringing his world tour to the Derby City on Aug. 12.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Summertime in Louisville will be filled with more music as another Grammy-award winning artist eyes the Derby City for their concert tour.

Shawn Mendes’ “Wonder: The World Tour” will arrive on Aug. 12 at the KFC Yum! Center.

The Canadian-born singer’s current album Wonder debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 and led to him being one of three male artists to score four No. 1 albums by the age of 22.

Irish singer Dermot Kennedy will serve as the opening act.

Tickets for “Wonder: The World Tour” start at $39.50 and up to $154.

The show starts at 7 p.m.

