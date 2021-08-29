Railbird Festival makes changes after long lines for water, concessions

After many complained on social media about long lines, organizers said the festival 'did not live up to our standards.'

LEXINGTON, Ky. — After festival goers complained about long lines for water and concessions during the first day of Railbird Festival, organizers hope Sunday is a new day.

Several attendees said on social media Saturday they spent more time in lines than listening to the artists who came to the Lexington music festival. A parody account named "Railbirdlines" documented long lines for alcohol, water and bathrooms.

Organizers addressed the comments, saying Saturday's experience "did not live up to our standards."

"We have made adjustments to improve entry processes and concessions operations to move lines more efficiently," organizers said on social media.

In addition to changes to entry and concessions, organizers said they added water refill stations and will supply free bottled water at all refill locations. People are also allowed to bring in their own factory-sealed water bottle.

Louisville's My Morning Jacket and Leon Bridges were Saturday's headliners, while Dave Matthews and Jason Isbell are set to perform Sunday night.

This is the second year Railbird has been at Keeneland. The festival started in 2019, but canceled due to coronavirus in 2020.

