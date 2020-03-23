LOUISVILLE, Ky. — We're bored. We're stuck in the house. We're tired of Twitter and Facebook. What else can we do while in quarantine for the next [who knows how many] weeks?

If you're like me, you're probably relying on some of your favorite podcasts to either help you escape coronavirus talk or learn more about the outbreak affecting all of our lives. If you aren't like me, and you've never listened to a podcast, now's the perfect time to start!

Here are my recommendations for some of the best available podcasts, from me—a person who has definitely listened to thousands of hours of podcasts in her lifetime:

For the pop culture know-it-all:

The Rewatchables - The Ringer

A film podcast that dissects films you can't stop watching, The Rewatchables features a rotating panel of people from The Ringer universe (and occasionally celebs like Quentin Tarantino) who rewatch and rate some of your favorite (and least favorite) movies of all-time.

Armchair Expert - Armchair Umbrella

Actor Dax Shepard and his friend/nanny/etc. Monica Padman interview celebrities and experts from all walks of life. The podcast brings out a sense of honesty and closeness you don't often get from celebrities, mostly due to the fact Shepard never shies away from a difficult conversation about addiction, depression or abuse.

Office Ladies - Earwolf, Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey

If you love "The Office," you'll love Office Ladies, a podcast by two of the actors who starred in NBC's "The Office." Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey bring knowledge only they would know while reviewing each episode of the popular comedy with familiar faces.

For the crime junkie:

Bardstown - VAULT Studios with WHAS11 News

Yes, this is a plug. Bardstown covers the series of murders in the small Kentucky town of the same name. Hosted by our very own Shay McAlister, Bardstown interviews family members, witnesses and police to get answers in the murders of Crystal Rogers, Tommy Ballard, Jason Ellis and Kathy and Samantha Netherland.

My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark - Exactly Right

If you love true crime, you'll love My Favorite Murder. The podcast features two friends (and true crime fans) recounting their favorite true crime stories. With over 150 episodes, there's plenty of stories to listen to during the quarantine.

The Dating Game Killer - Wondery

This six-part podcast series details the life and crime of Rodney Alcala, a serial killer who won the popular show, "The Dating Game." Episodes range from 30 minutes to an hour, and provide just enough content for one day of bingeing. You'll be researching Alcala the rest of the day.

For the ones who just want to laugh:

Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend - Team Coco, Earwolf

Comedian Conan O'Brien brings on some of his well-known and lesser-known friends to talk about anything they want. Each podcast feels like an in-depth version of the interviews you find on his TBS show "Conan."

The Joe Rogan Experience - Joe Rogan

Comedian Joe Rogan brings on guests ranging from fellow comedians to presidential candidates for long, honest interviews available not only in an audio medium, but video as well.

This weekly podcast quizzes you (and well-known celebrities) on the week's current events. The quizzes include real and made up events, and the panel features a rotating cast of funny people every week.

For the ones who want to learn something:

The Daily - New York Times

The Daily goes through the biggest stories of the day in 20 minutes. Episodes premiere every weekday at 6 a.m. — just in time for a commute many of you won't have to make. In recent days, the podcast has simplified complex topics around coronavirus.

Stuff You Should Know - iHeartRadio

With topics ranging from how bars work to deep dives into mythology, Stuff You Should Known explains a topic you should know. Podcasts are informative and entertaining enough to binge for long periods of time.

ESPN Daily - ESPN

Like The Daily, ESPN Daily goes through the biggest stories in sports every weekday. Though COVID-19 may have shut down play, your favorite teams and players are still making headlines every day.

Some personal favorites:

As someone who has been listening to podcasts since my freshman year of college, here are three of my all-time favorite podcasts:

The Bill Simmons Podcast: If you're a sports fan who hasn't listened to The Bill Simmons Podcast yet, what are you doing?

Gilmore Guys: A lifelong "Gilmore Girls" is joined by a complete novice to hilariously review every episode of the cult-classic.

Reply All: Technically a technology podcast, Reply All is about how the internet affects our lives, and how we've shaped the internet.

-

VAULT Studios, started by our parent company TEGNA, has produced several mostly-true crime podcasts worth bingeing—including a recounting of the kidnapping of Jayme Closs. Find a full list of The VAULT's podcasts here.

WHAS11's Doug Proffitt also has his own podcast, The Proffitt Report, where he interviews interesting locals, answers your questions and provides local context to major stories like John B. Castleman and coronavirus. You can find The Proffitt Report on Apple Podcasts, Spreaker or anywhere else you find podcasts.

