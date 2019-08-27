NEWARK, N.J. — Play Louisville playmate and RuPaul's Drag Race alum Jade Jolie made headlines Monday night after John Travolta mistook her for Taylor Swift during the MTV Video Music Awards.

Jolie, who was featured in the "You Need To Calm Down" music video, went on stage with Swift to accept the award for video of the year when cameras caught Travolta attempting to hand her the Moon Person.

A well-known Swift impersonator, Jolie was dressed in a blonde wig and pink dress. She laughed the moment off before Travolta appeared to realize she was not Swift and gave her a hug.

Social media users noticed the moment, noting that Travolta purposely had Queen Latifah announce the winner as to not create another "Adele Dazeem" moment like his Oscars flub.

"John Travolta accidentally giving Taylor Swift’s award to a drag queen is OBJECTIVELY FUNNIER by the fact that literally one minute earlier he made Queen Latifah read the envelope so he WOULDN’T MESS UP," Entertainment Weekly's Marc Snetiker tweeted.

Jolie posted a video after the awards show, congratulating Swift on her win and saying "twinnage" in reference to their similar looks.

Play Louisville congratulated Jolie on not only participating in the video, but performing on stage with Swift earlier that night.

"Congrats to Jade Jolie in her performance tonight at the VMA’s alongside Taylor Swift," Play Louisville posted on Facebook. "Also congrats on being a part of 2 VMA winning categories tonight and also already being a part of an iconic meme!!!"

Jolie posted a photo of her and the "Lover" singer on Instagram, thanking her "making us feel like superstars this weekend."

"Not enough words to brag on this beautiful individual," Jolie posted. "Cannot thank @taylorswift enough for making us feel like superstars this weekend & treating us all like family!!! Truly my idol & inspiration 👏🏻❤️ Such a blast last night celebrating both VMA wins 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻"

Jolie said she was returning to Louisville in an Instagram story.

