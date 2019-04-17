LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – ABC’s Shark Tank will be holding an open call on Monday, April 29, in Louisville, Ky.

The open call will be held at The University Club Louisville, located at 200 E. Brandeis Avenue.

Anyone who attends an open call will be given the opportunity to give a 1-minute pitch of your business/product/idea to the show’s cast, like what you see on the show.

From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. wristbands will be distributed and at 10 a.m. interviews will be conducted. As long as you get a wristband during the allotted wristband time, you will get the chance to pitch to the cast.

To apply for an open call you have to complete an application packet before April 29. Be sure to bring the completed packet with you to the open call.

For more information on the open call for Shark Tank click here.