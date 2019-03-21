LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Phil Collins Still Not Dead Yet, Live! Is coming to the KFC Yum! Center on October 9.

New dates for a limited run of the show were announced on March 21.

Verified presale begins on Friday, March 29th and tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 30.

The Still Not Dead Yet, Live! Features Phil Collins accompanied by longtime guitarist Daryl Stuermer, keyboardist Brad Cole, bassist Leland Sklar, percussionist Richie Garcia, 4-piece horns & stellar backup vocalists with Phil’s son Nicolas once again handling the iconic drum beats Phil himself made so famous and compelling a generation before.



Phil Collins Still Not Dead Yet, Live! will continue to be a celebration of his epic career. With more top 40 hits than any other US artist in the 80’s crowd pleasers “Against All Odds,” “Another Day in Paradise,” “I Missed Again,” “Follow You Follow Me,” “In the Air Tonight” “Invisible Touch” and “Easy Lover” amongst others had the rapturous crowds air drumming and dancing in their seats.

Citi is the official credit card for the Phil Collins Still Not Dead Yet, Live! Tour, and as such, Citi cardmembers can take advantage of a special Citi Presale powered by Verified Fan opportunity for tour dates in the United States. Citi cardmembers can register now through Sunday, March 24 at 11:59 p.m. ET to unlock access to tickets and use their Citi card to complete the ticket purchase if verified. The Citi Presale begins Tuesday, March 26 at 10 a.m. and will continue through Thursday, March 28 at 5 p.m. To register for the Citi Presale powered by Verified Fan visit: citiprivatepass.com.



Additionally, fans may register now through Sunday, March 24 at 12 a.m. local time at https://philcollins.tmverifiedfan.com to unlock tickets for the Verified Fan on sale Friday, March 29 at 10 a.m. through 11:50 p.m. at www.ticketmaster.com. If tickets remain, general on sale will begin Saturday, March 30th at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com.

