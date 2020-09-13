Perfume brand says cutting Black actor from ad was misstep

The recreated ad replaced Boyega with Chinese star Liu Haoran.

NEW YORK — British perfume brand Jo Malone has apologized to Black actor John Boyega of “Star Wars” fame after cutting him out of the Chinese version of a cologne commercial he helped create.

Jo Malone London said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter that the ad designed for Chinese audiences was a misstep and has been removed. The recreated ad replaced Boyega with Chinese star Liu Haoran.