Peacock nabs exclusive streaming rights to WWE Network in U.S.

More than 17,000 hours of WWE's library and all live pay-per-view events will stream on Peacock.

STAMFORD, Conn. — World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and NBC have announced that the streaming service Peacock will be the new exclusive home of the WWE Network in the United States.

WWE, which in 2014 was one of the first companies to launch a streaming service, said that Peacock will stream WWE Network on Thursday, March 18.

“NBCUniversal has a long-standing relationship with WWE that began nearly 30 years ago with Monday Night Raw on USA," said Rick Cordella, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, Peacock. "WWE has always tapped into the cultural zeitgeist with spectacular live events and larger-than-life characters, and we are thrilled to be the exclusive home for WWE Network and its millions of fans across the country.

As part of the move, WWE Network's library of 17,000 hours of programming will be available on Peacock.

All of the wrestling company's pay-per-views will also be on Peacock. WWE's "Fastlane" event will be the first to stream on Peacock on Sunday, March 21.

“We are thrilled to further the long-standing and trusted partnership WWE has with NBCUniversal,” said Nick Khan, WWE President and Chief Revenue Officer. “Peacock is an innovative platform that will enable us to showcase our most significant events, including WrestleMania, and provide the extraordinary entertainment our fans have come to expect with the combination of premium WWE content, live sports, news, films, and television programs.”

Peacock is available starting at $4.99 with ads or $9.99 without ads.

"WWE Network is a transformative addition to the platform and complements Peacock’s massive catalog of iconic movies and shows, as well as the best live news and sports, from NBCUniversal and beyond," said Cordella.