Partner, producer and DJ of female rap icon, Gangsta Boo honor her legacy

Lola Mitchell, who was part of the Oscar-winning group Three 6 Mafia, was found dead at her home on New Year’s Day. Her death remains under investigation.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fans and loved ones of rap icon and music legend Gangsta Boo will remember her Friday with a Celebration of Life ceremony at Railgarten on Cooper-Young.

Her death is still a tough reality to grasp and those closest to Gangsta Boo say she was not just a respected music giant who set the tone in the rap industry and broke barriers for those behind her, but she was passionate about seeing others, especially young Black women, grow.

Her partner, producer, and DJ honored her legacy and remembered her as the Queen of Memphis.

Boo was highly respected as a pioneer for women in rap music during the '90s era, and she most recently shared her talents in a song that was released earlier last month by Female Rapper Latto.

The song, FTCU, also features Glorilla, a great example of a Memphis rapper who Gangsta Boo helped pave the way for.

Memphis police said they found Mitchell dead in Whitehaven near Raines Road on Sunday, January 1. Police are still investigating what could have led to her death.

Her partner Emmet is still struggling to understand.

“I talked, you know, I was just talking to her the night before she performed with a boy named JG and I told her I loved her. I told her to be safe. She sent me a picture of us. I knew years from 2017 and I sent a picture back I was watching football the next day and someone hit me up on Instagram. So I found out,” Emmet explained.