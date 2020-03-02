Remember the pale blue Prada dress Lupita Nyong'o wore the night she won an Oscar in 2014? How about Glenn Close's moment in gold at last year's Oscars in shimmering Carolina Herrera with the long, liquid cape?
In a sea of red carpets, both are among top talent who got to keep their fancy duds. What happens to all the clothes after a big awards night--like the upcoming Oscars, can be a peculiar affair that depends on the relationship a celebrity has with a designer.
RELATED: Oscars 2020: Full List of Nominees
Often, the fate of a big gown isn't known until it's time to give it back.
The Oscars air on WHAS11 ABC on Sunday, February 9.
- 'Dear Basketball' | Kobe Bryant's Oscar-winning film
- Indiana allowing wagers on who'll win Oscars next month
- Again? Oscar nominations slammed for persistent lack of diversity
- Entertainment stars we lost in 2019
2019 Oscars Red carpet night
Here's a look at the most recent red carpet nights: